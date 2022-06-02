Christina Aguilera joins forces with Christian Nodal to release “Cuando me dé la Gana” as part of Aguilera’s newest EP La Tormenta. Months after releasing her second Spanish-language album La Fuerza, the Latina singer revisits her roots with 12 new songs produced by Rafa Arcaute and Federico Vindver, including a Regional Mexican.
Singing for the second time in this genre, Aguilera surprised her followers on social media by announcing the two other names of her trilogy. “You all mean so much to me ✨ AGUILERA: La Fuerza, La Tormenta and soon, La Luz ❤️🔥,” she wrote alongside a clip.
In January, the Grammy and Latin Grammy winner told HOLA! USA that La Fuerza is just beginning something incredible. “This is only the first chapter of three that will be giving more music to come within the year 2022. I wanted to keep surprising the fans, so that was important to me,” the star revealed.
The Latina Powerhouse also revealed that her upcoming Spanish-language songs would address her dad. “I have a little bit of an estranged relationship with my father. I’ve spoken openly about it in the past. [For] the other separate chapters, I do address my father, and it’s the first time I am coming from a place where I’m making peace with certain parts of my past,” she said.
“So on a deeper level, this album means a great deal to me just because I’ve been able to embrace so many things about who I am and where I am now.”
Christina Aguilera told HOLA! USA that among the lessons she learned from La Fuerza is that stepping out of your comfort and staying humble will open many doors and set an example for others. “I learned that I’m fearless. That I accept the challenges that I’m afraid of,” she told us. “It’s not the easiest thing to step out of your comfort zone and put yourself out there and say ‘I don’t know everything. I don‘t claim to know everything. But I’m willing to learn and grow and accept new challenges every day.’ And that’s an example that I want to set for my children.”
She continued: “And I think walking away no matter what happens even taking the professional aspect out of it. I’m doing this for me. Because this is important to me as a woman, and the respect for my past and my roots and my children, this is something that I feel honors myself and will be an experience that I cherish for the rest of my life.”