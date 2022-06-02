Christina Aguilera joins forces with Christian Nodal to release “Cuando me dé la Gana” as part of Aguilera’s newest EP La Tormenta. Months after releasing her second Spanish-language album La Fuerza, the Latina singer revisits her roots with 12 new songs produced by Rafa Arcaute and Federico Vindver, including a Regional Mexican.

Singing for the second time in this genre, Aguilera surprised her followers on social media by announcing the two other names of her trilogy. “You all mean so much to me ✨ AGUILERA: La Fuerza, La Tormenta and soon, La Luz ❤️‍🔥,” she wrote alongside a clip.

In January, the Grammy and Latin Grammy winner told HOLA! USA that La Fuerza is just beginning something incredible. “This is only the first chapter of three that will be giving more music to come within the year 2022. I wanted to keep surprising the fans, so that was important to me,” the star revealed.

The Latina Powerhouse also revealed that her upcoming Spanish-language songs would address her dad. “I have a little bit of an estranged relationship with my father. I’ve spoken openly about it in the past. [For] the other separate chapters, I do address my father, and it’s the first time I am coming from a place where I’m making peace with certain parts of my past,” she said.

©Christina Aguilera





“So on a deeper level, this album means a great deal to me just because I’ve been able to embrace so many things about who I am and where I am now.”