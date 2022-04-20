Anitta set to co-headline LA Pride with Christina Aguilera

Anitta is taking her talents to Los Angeles.

Following an unbelievable performance at Coachella last weekend--and another coming up for Weekend 2 of the festival--the “Envolver” singer has been announced as the second headliner of the 2022 LA Pride Concert.

Alongside Christina Aguilera, who was previously announced as the event’s headliner, she will be performing on Saturday, June 11, at the Los Angeles State Historic Park.

the full lineup is here! 🌈🪩 including the one and only @Anitta! 🇧🇷



🎤 who are you most excited to see take the LA Pride stage?! get all the deetz: https://t.co/vWx0cztCRVpic.twitter.com/VyGj7R10E4 — LA Pride (@lapride) April 19, 2022

“We’re thrilled to have women, the majority of them LGBTQIA+ artists of color, lead our mainstage event to celebrate our return to Pride,” said Vice President of Community Programming and Initiatives Gerald Garth, via LA Pride’s Instagram announcement post.

He continued, “Los Angeles represents a broad range of cultures, backgrounds, and identities, especially across the BIPOC communities. Bringing influential and diverse artists is a nod to the many different people reflected within our community.”

Other artists expected to take the stage this summer include Syd, Chika, Michaela Jaé, Rebecca Black, Bob The Drag Queen, and more.

Even though we’re only in April, it’s already been a big year for Anitta. After releasing her fifth studio album Versions Of Me on April 12, the projec debuted at No. 1 on Spotify’s Top Albums Global chart. Her first single from the project, “Envolver,” also became the highest charting single by any Brazilian artist.

Anitta is also representing her culture at Coachella, wowing fans and newcomers alike with an impressive performance featuring huge guest artists like Snoop Dogg and Saweetie. Now, her supporters already know the next place they can see the singer live this summer, headlining alongside a legendary artist like Xtina.

Tickets for the 2022 LA Pride Concert at the Los Angeles State Historic Park are now available on their website.