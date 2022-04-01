Anitta announces new album ‘Versions of Me’ with cover and release date

Anitta has finally announced the title and release date for her highly-anticipated trilingual album.

Amid ongoing the success of her record-breaking single “Envolver,” Anitta has announced that her album Versions of Me will be dropping on April 12.

After revealing the album cover, which features different versions of the Brazilian superstar’s face, she took to Twitter to let fans know that she will be explaining the concept more sometime soon.

“I’m almost fainting from sleep here. I’ll come back later to explain the genius and strategy behind my album cover for those who couldn’t follow,” she wrote in Portuguese on Twitter. “But I already love that it’s causing controversy. Goal 1 achieved.”

She continued, “I had a better idea. As soon as I wake up I’ll explain everything on my only fans... sign there to understand that I need to pay some Coachella bills.”

Tive uma ideia melhor. Assim que eu acordar explico tudo lá no meu only fans... assina lá pra entender que eu tô precisando pagar umas contas do Coachella 😬 — Anitta (@Anitta) March 31, 2022

While the artist says she’s going to explain the meaning behind her album name and the cover, she already gave some understanding of the concept on her birthday, which was just one day prior.

Posting pictures from her youth, Anitta admitted that she’s had multiple plastic surgeries over the years--but on the inside, she’s still the same person she always was.

“All the Versions of Me,” she wrote in her caption. “Even after millions of plastic surgeries, doctors and interventions... my inside just stays the same. I could see through all the pictures everyone is posting wishing me happy bday that my soul kept all the important things I had inside since I was a kid.”

The star continued, “This is the happiest birthday of my life. Never felt so loved, so complete, so satisfied, so happy. Thanks to all the love everyone showed me today. Still getting through all the messages around the world. World that I came with the certain that I was gonna change it... and couldn’t stop repeating to my family when I was a kid everything that right now is happening. Thanks to the universe. It always brings back to you the things you manifest.”