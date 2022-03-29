Anitta joins Miley Cyrus on stage in Brazil during concert dedicated to Taylor Hawkins

When in Brazil, who better to bring on stage than the one and only Anitta?

Miley Cyrus performed at Lollapalooza in Brazil over the weekend, where she honored her late friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

During her set, she told a heartbreaking story about her life over the past week, having her plane struck by lightening while she was headed to South America to perform. That’s when Cyrus revealed that the first person she called after the incident was Hawkins, since him and the Foo Fighters were already at the festival.

Not long after, he was found dead in his hotel toom in Bogotá, Colombia, so Miley was never able to see her friend that one last time. That’s why she dedicated her performance at Lollapalooza Brazil to Hawkins, saying she knows he would want her to get onstage and rock, regardless. And she did just that.

To lighten the mood, the former Disney Channel star brought another friend and fellow musician onstage: Anitta. After their performance together, she took to Instagram to thank the “Girl From Rio” singer and call them, “friends for life.”

“I love you so much @anitta Thank you for coming out during my @lollapaloozabr set,” Miley wrote on Instagram. “I am so HAPPY for you & your MEGA success! You deserve it! You work so damn hard & are the absolute KINDEST! You showed me such a good time in Brazil! Friends for life! Like all BFFs do we coordinated our looks! Thank you @gucci @alessandro_michele.”