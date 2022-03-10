Anitta shows Lele Pons how to master the #Anittachallege

Anitta’s challenge is taking over the world!

If you’ve been on Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter over the past couple weeks, there’s a good chance you’ve seen videos of women (and men!) shaking their read-end. The trend was inspired by the “Girl From Rio” singer, who has been demonstrating the sane twerking routine at all of her recent concerts.

On stage, Anitta plants both of her hands on the floor, bends down, and slowly makes her way toward the ground as she continuously moves her butt in a circle. Unsurprisingly, the sensual dance has racked up millions of views, leading to fans all over the world posting their renditions online.

With the #Anittachallenge completely taking over, she had to teach the move to some of her friends, which is what happened when she met up with influencer Lele Pons. The stars got together for a hangout session this week, and while the Brazilian singer wanted to help Lele with her dance moves, she wasn’t exactly feeling it.

The internet personality posted their hilarious interaction to her Instagram page, showing just how different she and Anitta really are. As the “Boys Don’t Cry” artist showcased her perfect twerking, Lele sat behind her in a fully zipped up hoodie and kept a straight face.

“Theres two types of friends,” she wrote, tagging Anitta. “Which one are you?”

While it seemed like Pons wasn’t excited about try the challenge at all, she did end up taking a crack at it. Over on her Instagram Story, Anitta showed Lele and her longtime friend and collaborator, Hannah Stocking, trying the challenge, asking fans which one of them did it better.

Unfortunately for Lele, Anitta picked Hannah as the winner, so she might need some more practice before she posts an #Anittachallenge video of her own.