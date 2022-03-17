Anitta teases upcoming collaboration with Becky G and Tini & talks upcoming trilingual album

Anitta has completely taken over social media with her viral “Envolver” challenge, and she’s just getting started.

According to reports from Billboard, due to its growing success on TikTok, the reggaeton single has debuted at No. 31 on Hot Latin Songs this week. It also debuted on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.

“This is incredible,” the singer said during an Instagram Live with Billboard Latin. “It’s nothing before seen in Brazil.”

The viral dance challenge to Anitta’s latest single has seen hundreds of thousands of fans imitating a famous Anitta dance move where she drops to the floor and shakes her butt to the song’s beat.

“I’m like this 24/7,” she told the outlet of her dancing. “I’m not pretending to be like this and I think that’s part of the song’s success. If I had an actual strategy, it wouldn’t have worked.”

As the success from the “Envolver” continues, the Brazilian sensation is gearing up to release her new trilingual album, which promises to reveal different sides to Anitta.

“‘Envolver’ is performing best because I put it out first,” she says of the track. “To share my time in three languages is a lot of work. I don’t change who I am with the languages but the narrative changes a bit. I have a lot of versions of me.”

That’s when the singer revealed a “super cool” collaboration with Becky G and Tini is in the works. The trio are all part of WhatsApp’s “Escuchanos, Miranos” campaign in celebration of Women’s History Month.

“We’re friends and care about each other. They’re two [of my] incredible friends,” she told Billboard Latin. “The reason we joined the campaign is to remind women of the power of being together.”

She continued, “For us women it’s very complicated, I especially realized when I entered the industry. Women connect together and we know the importance of supporting each other.”