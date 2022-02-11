Exclusive: Becky G talks all things LA, Inglewood’s transformation & her Super Bowl spot with Michelob ULTRA

The Super Bowl is alllll about Los Angeles this year, so who better to talk about the event than the city’s own Becky G? Not only is she a loud and proud LA native, she was raised in Inglewood, born at the (now-defunct) Daniel Freeman Hospital hospital across the street from SoFi Stadium.

I talked to the international superstar following the Rams’ big win against their in-state rivals, the San Fransisco 49ers, sending them to the Super Bowl this weekend. Becky was in attendance at the game, which marked her first time going to SoFi Stadium (after a little resistance).

“It was a breathtaking experience,” she said of the game. “I’ve driven by the stadium so many times, but there was almost like this inner resistance to wanna go in, because it’s changed so much about my city. It was almost like this inner conflict like, ‘If I go in there and I love it, everything’s gonna change even more!’”

Luckily, the experience did not disappoint.

“It was so beautiful when I walked in because Spanish music was blasting throughout the entire stadium and I was just surrounded by raza,” she said. “I was so happy when I met the woman that was helping us around our seats, I asked her, ‘Can I just ask you where you’re from?’ and she goes, ‘I’m from LA.’ And I was like, ‘What part of LA?’ and she goes, ‘I’m from Inglewood!’ and I was like, ‘Yes, girl, you better represent!’”

Becky will be going back to SoFi for the big game on Sunday, looking forward to performances from LA legends like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar during the halftime show.

“What a lineup,” she gushed. “For me, being an LA girl and so proud to be--Mexicana-Americana, Chicana, from here--it means everything. So, to see us up there is fire.”

As for all the out of towners staying in the city for the first time, the “MAMIII” singer wants everyone to support our local street vendors.