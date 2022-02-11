Exclusive: Becky G talks all things LA, Inglewood’s transformation & her Super Bowl spot with Michelob ULTRA

The Super Bowl is alllll about Los Angeles this year, so who better to talk about the event than the city’s own Becky G? Not only is she a loud and proud LA native, she was raised in Inglewood, born at the (now-defunct) Daniel Freeman Hospital hospital across the street from SoFi Stadium.
I talked to the international superstar following the Rams’ big win against their in-state rivals, the San Fransisco 49ers, sending them to the Super Bowl this weekend. Becky was in attendance at the game, which marked her first time going to SoFi Stadium (after a little resistance).
“It was a breathtaking experience,” she said of the game. “I’ve driven by the stadium so many times, but there was almost like this inner resistance to wanna go in, because it’s changed so much about my city. It was almost like this inner conflict like, ‘If I go in there and I love it, everything’s gonna change even more!’”
Luckily, the experience did not disappoint.
“It was so beautiful when I walked in because Spanish music was blasting throughout the entire stadium and I was just surrounded by raza,” she said. “I was so happy when I met the woman that was helping us around our seats, I asked her, ‘Can I just ask you where you’re from?’ and she goes, ‘I’m from LA.’ And I was like, ‘What part of LA?’ and she goes, ‘I’m from Inglewood!’ and I was like, ‘Yes, girl, you better represent!’”
Becky will be going back to SoFi for the big game on Sunday, looking forward to performances from LA legends like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar during the halftime show.
“What a lineup,” she gushed. “For me, being an LA girl and so proud to be--Mexicana-Americana, Chicana, from here--it means everything. So, to see us up there is fire.”
As for all the out of towners staying in the city for the first time, the “MAMIII” singer wants everyone to support our local street vendors.
“For sure you have to have an LA bacon-wrapped hot dog. And make sure you get the pico de gallo on it with the jalapeños and everything and the little cebollitas. With a little bit of ketchup, if you wanna put hot sauce on it you can,” said the star. “But I would say all of our street vendors, shoutout to our street vendors because we hustle, we really really do. Whether it’s the fruteria stands that we see where you can get the fresh fruta--I had some yesterday before the game. So, I would say support our fellow street vendors outside of the stadium.”
Since our chat was all about Los Angeles, I couldn’t help but ask about her boyfriend Sebastian Lleget’s departure from the LA Galaxy. Fans will be happy to hear that the decision certainly didn’t come easy, mostly because of his bond with them.
“There was a beautiful thing about all of this, which was that we got to have time with the information ourselves before having to share this news with the world,” she explained. “And it wasn’t an easy decision for him to make, at the end of the day...what made it so hard was the fans. The love and the relationship that he’s built with the fans.”
She continued, “You know, LA fans go so hard, but I told him, ‘I’ll follow you to the end of this earth, I’m a fan on the name on the jersey.’ So wherever he goes, I go. But, oh man, it was pretty painful. There was a lot of tears, for sure.”
Becky’s Michelob ULTRA commerical will air during the Super Bowl, highlighting a partnership she’s had with the brand for a long time.
“It kinda just felt like an extension of all the cool things we’ve been doing, but this feels like the biggest one thus far because it’s the Super Bowl,” she said.
“My tios are always calling me, like, ‘So you’re gonna bring the beer, right?’ And I’m like, ‘Of course, duh!’ So I’ll probably hook up the family, still, even though I won’t be there and I’ll be over at the stadium,” the singer said about the game on Sunday. “Gotta have some Michelob Pure ULTRA Gold.”
As for what else she has on the menu for her viewing parties year round: “Fresh food. A good guacamole goes really nice with a fresh beer. I eat my guacamole either with a spicy chip--like, sometimes, Hot Cheetos even, or Hot Doritos...Fresh fruits...and then probably some pizza, because pizza and beer go hand-in-hand.”
Check out Becky G’s Super Bowl spot with Michelob ULTRA up above.