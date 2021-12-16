Becky G reacts to boyfriend Sebastian Lleget leaving Los Angeles: “This one’s tough”

Becky G is a Los Angeles girl through and through, which makes the latest news about her boyfriend all the more difficult.

On Thursday, December 16, Sebastian Lleget announced that he was leaving the LA Galaxy after six years on the team.

The New England Revolution acquired the United States midfielder from the LA Galaxy in exchange for up to $1.3 million in General Allocation Money (GAM), with $500,000 of that amount guaranteed, sources told ESPN.

This move sees Lletget reunited with New England manager Bruce Arena, who was leading the Galaxy when the midfielder first joined LA in 2015. Over the last seven seasons, Seba made 164 league and playoff appearances, scoring 25 goals along with seven assists.

Lleget took to social media to announce the news, posting some highlights from his last few years along with a lengthy, heartfelt caption to the fans in Los Angeles.

“LA thank you,” he began. “Thank you for the Opportunity. Thank you to my teammates throughout the years. Thank you all for challenging me.”

Sebastian continued, “Thank you for the wins and especially the losses that taught me so much. If there was one thing that was always true in my 6 years at this club, it was you, the fans. You guys have marked me for life. This chapter in my career will forever be special. This decision wasn’t easy for me, to leave you, to leave my family, to leave this city, I hope you know that. I will always want the best for this club, the fans deserve it.”

“For me, well, it’s time for a new chapter,” he concluded. “Until we meet again. Thank you. Sincerely, Sebastian.”

While this move is tough for Galaxy fans who are losing the longest-tenured player on the team, it’s even harder for Becky G to see her boyfriend leave, since she’s a Los Angeles native.