Becky G is bringing candid, unfiltered conversations relevant to the Latinx community and beyond in her new talk show Face to Face with Becky G on Facebook Watch. The singer and actress will cover issues and topics important to her generation, including immigration, culture, LGBTQ+ rights, social justice, and personal experiences.

The new series will be premiering on Tuesday, November 9, and is executive produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and Becky G’s B Yourself Productions. The show is also the latest in Facebook Watch’s commitment to talking show-focused content that generates conversation and amplifies diverse voices on the social media platform.

©Facebook Watch



Becky G is bringing unfiltered conversations relevant to the Latinx community in her new talk show ‘Face to Face with Becky G’ on Facebook Watch

Ahead of the Face to Face with Becky G’s debut, the singer, actress, businesswoman, and now talk show host virtually sat down with HOLA! USA to share more details of her exciting new project and what viewers can expect.



©Agencies



Fans of Becky G soon will enjoy her upcoming original talk series ‘Face to Face with Becky G’ What can viewers expect from Face to Face with Becky G, you, and your guests? My talk show is something that was made with so much love and so much intention. It is important to me to really focus on community and talk about important things to us. Building connection within the community is also vital to me. And what better way to do that than to create a safe space to have safe conversations about things that impact us. Whether they are good things or things that are personal, in an unfiltered and honest way, this is the representation for us to feel seen, heard, and connected. ‘Unfiltered’ is a keyword that describes your talk show. Why did you choose to have a no filter policy? We talk a lot about diversity and representation. We address things like discrimination, racism, colorism, what it is to be a woman today, age, identity crisis, self-discovery, mental health, all kinds of things. And I think what meant so much to me throughout this process of developing the show and being an executive producer is the research. The research that I‘ve even had to do on some of our guests to learn more about their stories is very different. It’s not about me. People can expect from me as a host that it is not just a normal interview where I just ask questions. I ask things that I‘m genuinely curious about or share something that I have struggled to find. Walk us through the creative process of Face to Face with Becky G. It just flowed so nicely. We have a fantastic team behind ‘Face to Face,’ and many people who are like me — which I love. We have some individuals who are part of the LGBTQ+ community working on our sets. We have a lot of Latinx representation in pivotal positions. Some of them behind the lens. We are making sure that it‘s not just me, the only [person] you know. Representation of what it is to be a woman in the room, what it is to be a Latina in the room, but inviting other individuals from these specific communities that also struggle with representation and feeling seen and feeling heard, so that we can make sure that we are creating a space that is representative of all voices. We know you don’t like the term ‘role model,’ and you prefer to use ‘real model’ instead. Can you tell us why you don’t feel comfortable with being labeled or called a role model? The idea of a role model, I think, started with good intentions. But I think that it leaves you with no other option but to believe that a role model is someone who has it all figured out and has never made mistakes before. Someone who doesn‘t have bad thoughts doesn’t have ugly feelings, pressure, anxiety, depression. A role model to me is just not realistic. It doesn‘t sound right to me anymore. But I think the word ‘real model’ is what we need. Because back when I was a young girl, we didn’t have platforms like this to see our public figures. Nowadays we are with each other, even when we‘re physically not with each other, and to put on this mask all the time, that ‘I am so perfect,’ ‘I have it all figured out,’ that ‘I am glitz and glamour all the time,’ it’s just not true. Real model is much more appropriate today because our youth lives in a very different time.