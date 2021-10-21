Fans of Becky G soon will enjoy her upcoming original talk series ‘Face to Face with Becky G’

For Becky G having a connection with her fans and culture is extremely important; therefore, when the opportunity of having her talk show arrived at her desk, she couldn’t turn it away. Today, Facebook Watch announced the new original talk series Face to Face with Becky G, a show in which the global superstar, actress, businesswoman, and activist will invite her favorite artists, icons, and friends to join her for candid, unfiltered conversations that cover issues relevant to her generation, the Latinx community and beyond.

The new series is executive produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and Becky G’s B Yourself Productions and is the latest in Facebook Watch’s commitment to original talk shows that generate conversation and amplify diverse voices on Facebook. Production for Face to Face with Becky G has commenced, and the series will premiere this November on Facebook Watch.

©Aysia Marotto



Becky G on the newest episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans, available now on Facebook Watch.

“Staying connected to mi gente and our cultures is incredibly important to me,” said Becky G. “My new talk show on Facebook Watch will take this engagement to a whole new level - where we’ll discuss the issues that really matter to our communities and us, have great guests and of course, invite everyone to the conversation.”

Face to Face with Becky G is part of a diverse slate of critically acclaimed Facebook Watch original talk series that builds community on Facebook, joining Daytime Emmy Award-winning Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, STEVE on Watch with Steve Harvey, Red TableTalk: The Estefans with Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily Estefan and niece Lili Estefan and Peace of Mind with Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade.

“All of us at Jesse Collins Entertainment could not be happier to work with Facebook, Becky G, and her team to help bring her brilliant vision to life,” said Jesse Collins, CEO, Jesse Collins Entertainment. “We are so excited to be a part of the fresh perspective that Becky G will bring to the talk show space.”

Mina Lefevre, Head of Development & Programming, Facebook Watch, added: “We are thrilled to be working with Becky G and her team. Becky G is a phenomenal multi-hyphenate talent, and her strong social activism and honest conversations will resonate strongly with her fans. We jumped at the opportunity to help create her vision on our platform along with our partners at Jesse Collins Entertainment and B Yourself Productions, and can’t wait for Becky G to join our family of Facebook Watch original talk shows.”

Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon serve as Executive Producers for Jesse Collins Entertainment, with Emmy award-winner Corin Nelson serving as Executive Producer and Showrunner. Becky G serves as Executive Producer for B Yourself Productions. Marc Jordan, Benjamin Tischker, and Mecia Hollar also serve as Executive Producers.

Becky G is also part of this week’s new episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans, which premieres on Thursday, October 21 on Facebook Watch. This time the Red Table welcomes fierce Latina superstars and real-life friends, Becky G and Anitta.