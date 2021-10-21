Latina superstars and real-life friends Becky G and Anitta join ‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans’

In this week’s new episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans, which premieres today (Thursday, October 21) on Facebook Watch, the Red Table welcomes more girl power with fierce Latina superstars and real-life friends, Becky G and Anitta.

On this episode, the songstresses join the Estefans for real talk about sex, sexism, and love.

During their conversation, the “Wow Wow” singer reveals she had a “mid-life crisis” at age 9 and explains how ignoring the advice of music executives led to one of her biggest hits. As for Anitta, she confesses one of her biggest challenges while dating before opening up about how her mom reacted when she came out as bisexual.

One subject that comes up during the episode is the “Girl From Rio” music video, with the Estefans asking the singer why that visual was so important in depicting the women from her home country of Brazil.

“I like to feel like women are represented, for the audience to feel like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m there, I am that woman,’” Anitta explained. “For me that says a lot about Brazil and Rio, because if you ever go to Brazil you feel like the women--they understand that their beauty is their vibe. They have a different energy, they are very different. They just act very empowered and I feel like this is the Brazilian vibe.”

While Becky G understands how important that representation is, she also talked about how much pressure it is to be a role model for so many--especially from such a young age.

“Growing up, my life changed on the internet, so you’re under a microscope from the very beginning and I went from like, little nenita, you know, this little perfect role model, to like, a young woman in front of everyone’s eyes,” she explained. “Very quickly, everyone has a lot to say about what you say, how you say it, what you look and how you wear it, who you’re dating and this and that...it’s a lot, it’s a lot of pressure.”

New Episodes of Red Table Talk: The Estefans premiere weekly on Thursdays on Facebook Watch.