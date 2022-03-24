Anitta celebrates “Envolver” milestone with dancers during Coachella rehearsal

Anitta knows how to party, especially when she’s got a huge milestone to celebrate.

Earlier this week, news broke that the singer’s latest hit “Envolver” reached new heights, becoming the highest performing song by any Brazilian artist on Spotify. At the time, the song had reached No. 6 on the platform’s global charts.

Just a few days later, though, the track’s stats became even more impressive, climbing to the No. 2 spot on the global Spotify chart.

After first posting about her spot at No. 6, Anitta deleted her Instagram celebration to mark the song’s higher placement, saying she’s “speechless” about her latest accomplishment.

“I had to delete the other post cuz it got old too fast,” the international superstar wrote on Instagram. “Speechless. The first Brazilian in the history of my country to get a top 5 global song. We are NUMBER 2.”

She went on to celebrate the achievement in true Anitta fashion, doing the viral #Anittachallenge to “Envolver” alongside all of her dancers as they rehearsed for her performance at Coachella next month.

“A little break at the rehearsals for Coachella to celebrate the NUMBER 2 GLOBAL,” her caption reads.