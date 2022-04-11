Just in time for the hottest festival of the year, Anitta collabs with SHEIN to drop their highly anticipated collection. Join the Coachella festivities with the singer’s take on fashion.
Inspired by Anitta’s Brazilian roots, the extensive collection has over 95 styles featuring statement colors and tropical prints. The pieces within the collaboration embody Anitta’s sultry spirit and vibrant fashion aesthetic, ranging from Y2K and butterfly-inspired tops and dresses to trend-worthy crop tops and skirt sets.
The brand also launched accessories, including colorful heels and jewelry, to complete the looks.
“I am so excited to announce my first-ever fashion collaboration with SHEIN,” said Anitta. “This has been such an exciting year already and it’s only going to get better! My personal style has always been important to me and this collection reflects exactly that. I’ve always loved fashion and SHEIN has really given me the freedom to express myself & my culture.”
Anitta’s collaboration with SHEIN comes after announcing her highly-anticipated trilingual album’s title and release date. Amid the ongoing success of her record-breaking single “Envolver,” Anitta has announced that her album Versions of Me will be dropping on April 12.
After revealing the album cover, which features different versions of the Brazilian superstar’s face, she took to Twitter to let fans know that she will be explaining the concept more sometime soon.
Although it is unknown if Anitta will rep her collection during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (Friday, April 15 to Sunday, April 24), it is expected that she will own Coachella this year.
Fan interest has grown over the years toward Latin music and artists, and there’s data to prove it. Bandsintown pulled some numbers across all its registered users, and the results are pretty impressive. From January 2019 to January 2022, live music fans were 533% more interested in the top 16 Latin artists on Coachella’s 2022 lineup!
HOLA! USA will be covering the feastival. Follow our social media accounts to keep up with all the amazing content.