Just in time for the hottest festival of the year, Anitta collabs with SHEIN to drop their highly anticipated collection. Join the Coachella festivities with the singer’s take on fashion.

Inspired by Anitta’s Brazilian roots, the extensive collection has over 95 styles featuring statement colors and tropical prints. The pieces within the collaboration embody Anitta’s sultry spirit and vibrant fashion aesthetic, ranging from Y2K and butterfly-inspired tops and dresses to trend-worthy crop tops and skirt sets.

©Will Vendramini



The brand also launched accessories, including colorful heels and jewelry, to complete the looks.

©Will Vendramini



“I am so excited to announce my first-ever fashion collaboration with SHEIN,” said Anitta. “This has been such an exciting year already and it’s only going to get better! My personal style has always been important to me and this collection reflects exactly that. I’ve always loved fashion and SHEIN has really given me the freedom to express myself & my culture.”

©Will Vendramini



Anitta’s collaboration with SHEIN comes after announcing her highly-anticipated trilingual album’s title and release date. Amid the ongoing success of her record-breaking single “Envolver,” Anitta has announced that her album Versions of Me will be dropping on April 12.

After revealing the album cover, which features different versions of the Brazilian superstar’s face, she took to Twitter to let fans know that she will be explaining the concept more sometime soon.