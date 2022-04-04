Kim Kardashian enlists Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, and more iconic models for latest SKIMS photoshoot

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS photoshoots just keep getting more and more impressive.

For her shapewear company’s latest ad campaign, the reality star got some help from iconic models to show off her line of bras, panties, and bodysuits.

©Kim Kardashian





Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Candice Swanepoel all posed side by side in pictures posted to Instagram by SKIMS and Kardashian on Monday, April 4. In one set of photos, Kim enters the shoot with her own set of lingerie on, revealing in her Instagram caption that she couldn’t resist but join in on the fun.

“OK so I wasn’t supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic,” she wrote in her caption. “Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice wearing our signature SKIMS Fits Everybody collection.”

©Kim Kardashian





Kim selected all four household names to star in the campaign showcasing the models’ strength, energy, and everlasting allure with imagery that reflects the group’s enduring legacies, the brand shared in a Monday morning press release, according to Daily Mail.

The iconic models were just as excited about the opportunity, taking to social media to gush over the experience.

“What an amazing time reuniting with my girls and shooting the new @skims campaign,” Alessandra wrote on Instagram. “Loving my new Fits Everybody underwear, that I’m obsessed with.”