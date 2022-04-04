Kim Kardashian enlists Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, and more iconic models for latest SKIMS photoshoot

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS photoshoots just keep getting more and more impressive.
For her shapewear company’s latest ad campaign, the reality star got some help from iconic models to show off her line of bras, panties, and bodysuits.
Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Candice Swanepoel all posed side by side in pictures posted to Instagram by SKIMS and Kardashian on Monday, April 4. In one set of photos, Kim enters the shoot with her own set of lingerie on, revealing in her Instagram caption that she couldn’t resist but join in on the fun.
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS becomes one of the 2022 TIME100 Most Influential companies
Lourdes Leon supports Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS first-ever pop-up
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS will host their first-ever pop-up in the Miami Design District
“OK so I wasn’t supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic,” she wrote in her caption. “Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice wearing our signature SKIMS Fits Everybody collection.”
Kim selected all four household names to star in the campaign showcasing the models’ strength, energy, and everlasting allure with imagery that reflects the group’s enduring legacies, the brand shared in a Monday morning press release, according to Daily Mail.
The iconic models were just as excited about the opportunity, taking to social media to gush over the experience.
“What an amazing time reuniting with my girls and shooting the new @skims campaign,” Alessandra wrote on Instagram. “Loving my new Fits Everybody underwear, that I’m obsessed with.”
Tyra wrote, “When @KimKardashian called me with the idea to reunite these incredible women and me for @SKIMS, I was intrigued. And here we are! I hadn’t modeled lingerie and undergarments since I retired from the runway, but it was like riding a bike. The poses came back even fiercer than before! I’m rocking their Fits Everybody collection which is just as comfy as it looks. And yep, Kim…I’m now obsessed.”
“It has been a while since we were all together so it was so special to be reunited,” Heidi wrote. “Thank you @kimkardashian for making it happen.”
Candice kept her caption short and sweet, calling the group, “The posse you never knew you needed.”