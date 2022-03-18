Kim Kardashian’s solutions-oriented underwear, loungewear, and shapewear brand SKIMS is heading to Miami! The company announced the launch of its first-ever pop-up in Miami to celebrate the debut of SKIMS Swim.

The pop-up will be located in the innovative Miami Design District, a one-of-a-kind neighborhood that combines luxury shopping, galleries, museums, design stores, restaurants, and influential art and design installations within an architecturally significant context.

©Kim Kardashian



Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS will host their first-ever pop-up in the Miami Design District

Inside, visitors can purchase from the full range of minimalist bikinis, sporty one-pieces, stylish cover-ups designed for in and out of the water, poolside to pool party, beach, and beyond. Fans of the brand will also find an extensive range of cuts and coverage designed for comfort and confidence in fast-drying, durable fabrics, and recycled materials, everything intended to enhance every type of body.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing SKIMS to Miami!” said Kim Kardashian, founder of SKIMS, in a release sent to HOLA! USA. “It’s the perfect place to launch our new swimwear, and to do so in the Miami Design District is a dream — it’s one of my favorite destinations, and I always make it a point to visit whenever I’m in Miami. I’m so excited for our South Florida customers to experience this new category in person.”

The brand will present the pop-up in a high-impact chrome box structure with an infinity-edge water feature that cascades down the sleek rounded sides. SKIMS engaged designer Willo Perron of Perron-Roettinger design studio to conceive the chrome space with the brand’s signature tonal interior with matching molded surfaces where the SKIMS Swim collection takes center stage.

Customers can also enjoy refreshing treats in six signature SKIMS shades from artisan New York ice cream parlor Morgenstern’s (available with purchase) within the immersive space.

The SKIMS Swim pop-up will be open daily for a limited time beginning March 19th from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM at 95 NE 40TH ST, Miami, FL 33137.