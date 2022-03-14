Kim Kardashian announces SKIMS SWIM after months of steamy swimwear pics

After months of speculation, Kim Kardashian has finally confirmed she’s giving the people what they want: SKIMS SWIM!

The entreprenuer took to Instagram on Monday, March 14 to reveal the latest endeavor for her shapewear company, posting a set of sultry photos modeling some of the new swimsuits.

“You’ve asked, we’ve listened,” she wrote along with some wave emojis. “@SKIMS SWIM launches this Friday, March 18 at 9AM PT.”

The official SKIMS Instagram page gave us a little more information about the upcoming launch, writing: “INTRODUCING SKIMS SWIM: a brand new category of game-changing swim solutions, designed for in and out of water. Launching Friday, March 18 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET in sizes XXS-4X. Join the waitlist for early access to shop our most anticipated launch yet.”

Kim went on to share some more behind the scenes details about the collection on her Instagram Stories, giving us all a sneek peak at all of the styles and colors that will be available on Friday.

©Kim Kardashian





“I am so excited for you guys to see SWIM, it’s really insane. I mean look...these are the fitting photos, these are the styles,” she said as she showed dozens of pictures.

“I really wanted peices for every single body,” Kim explained. “So if you wanna cover up, use a sarong, cover up. If you wanna cover your arms, we have that. If you want a triangle top or fully cover your chest, we have different kind of bottoms, you just pick and choose.”

“It’s like lego peices all together to hide the body parts you want to hide and accentuate the ones you [don’t] wanna hide,” she said.