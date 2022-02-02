Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Valentine’s Day collection is the gift you would want to buy for yourself

Can we normalize buying Valentine’s Day gifts for ourselves? The special day is around the corner, and whether you have a significant other or don’t have any plans, getting something nice for yourself is the ultimate self-care act we love and applaud.
If you are clueless about what would make your V-Day special, Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS dropped an eye-candy capsule collection that looks luxurious without breaking the bank. There is no better ambassador than the company’s founder; therefore, the businesswoman took to social media to give fans a sneak peek of the lounge and undergarment pieces.
Kim’s post shows her posing in three different outfits from the brand. One is a skintight hot pink crop top and tiny thong; the other number is a silky flowy mid-rise short paired with a matching crop-top, while the third image shows her in a bralette and smooth high-waisted pants.
Paralympian Oksana Masters says being featured in Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS campaign is an honor
Kim Kardashian spotted while snapping stills in a shiny silver SKIMS bikini
Kim Kardashian proves she doesn’t need filters in a friend’s unedited pic
But, if you are looking for something different, you best believe that there’s something for every person. The Valentine Capsule Collection includes more colors and variations.
From long sleeves with a high neck collar to thin straps and cleavage, you would definitely find something that will make you feel sexy and tasteful.