Kim Kardashian proves she doesn’t need filters in a friend’s unedited pic

It’s no secret that the Kardashian/Jenner clan loves makeup, photoshop, and filters. However, a recent pic of Kim Kardashian has fans fawning over how great she looks “natural.” The Skims founder celebrated her childhood best friend Allison Statter’s birthday, and the CEO shared a seemingly unedited photo from the small gathering. All the women looked fresh-faced with little makeup, including Kim. “If I looked as beautiful as Kim without a filter the world would be in trouble,” one fan wrote in the comments.

©Allison Statter





While Kim looked amazing there were still trolls leaving ageist and sexist comments. But for the most part, people really appreciated seeing the 41 year old unfiltered. “Kim looks fabulous! Love to see her glow,” one fan wrote.

The famous family has had plenty of photoshop fails over the years, and 2022 has proven to be no different. Last week fans were confused when Khloe Kardashian uploaded a photo with what looks like abnormally long fingers on her right hand. “I can‘t stop looking at the hand in the first pic 😮,” someone commented.

©Khloe Kardashian





Of course, Khloe has been open about her love for editing. “Facetune is the best thing to bring to the table. It’s life-changing,” she told Chelsea Handler on her Netflix docuseries, Chelsea Does, in 2016. “It’s the only way to live.”

A few days after Khloe’s long hand post, Kris Jenner reportedly deleted a post after she uploaded an unfiltered photo with Kim on Chicago West‘s birthday. After deleting the post, Kris re-uploaded it without the pic. “Omg she took this down! It’s not posted anymore,” one user commented, per InTouch. Another added, “They do look the way they actually look [in real life.].”