Paralympian Oksana Masters says being featured in Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS campaign is an honor

Oksana Masters took social media to thank Kim Kardashian for featuring her in the most recent SKIMS campaign for Team USA. The 32-year-old Paralympian shared a photo of a billboard with her image while wearing SKIMS’ latest collaboration with Team USA.

“I’m beyond honored to be a part of the @Skims for @TeamUSA collection,” Masters wrote on an Instagram Story post. “14 year old Oksana dreamed of looking up one day and seeing someone who looked just like her,” she continued. “Representation matters.”

©SKIMS



Oksana Masters

“Thank you @KimKardashian for celebrating [the] strength and elegance of all athletes [sic] bodies. I feel so amazing when I wear my SKIMS lounging around. Something that‘s hard to feel when you look so different.”

For the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Kardashian’s brand outfitted Team USA by providing SKIMS loungewear and undergarments. For the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, beginning in February, Kim continued the partnership and launched a limited-edition collection, which is also available for fans on SKIMS’ website.

“I’m thrilled that SKIMS and Team USA are continuing to partner for these Winter Games. Our collection of lounge and sleepwear was designed with these inspiring women in mind, and I’m so proud that Olympic and Paralympic athletes will be wearing SKIMS again during their downtime!” Kardashian said in a press release.

“It’s exciting because this has never happened before where there’s a winter and summer Paralympic Games in one year and a six months transition,” Masters continued.