Beyonce
WAIT WHAT

Kim Kardashian or Beyonce? The Skims founder has people doing a double-take

There’s no such thing as a coincidence

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian has people wondering if her recent look for Skims is a copycat of Beyonce. The brand posted several photos on their Instagram showing off their bodysuits and Kim‘s crimped wig is almost identical to the singer’s hairstyle.

Kim Kardashian©Skims

Plus Kim wore sunglasses in one of the pics, and people noticed it looked almost exactly like an ad Beyonce recently did in a neon green one piece. The lime green look was just posted last month in November and is apart of her new Hall of Ivy Clothing collection.

People have taken to Twitter about the similarities with one fan tweeting, “kim kardashian wants to be beyoncé so bad, it’s actually scary..” Another wrote, “Now what in the Beyoncé is going on here?? #KimKardashian.“

It’s not the first time people have found similarities in the Skmis shoots. Back in October Basketball Wives star, Draya Michelle subtly accused the brand of stealing a photoshoot she did with Tanaya Henry. In Draya’s ad, the ladies are sitting in lingerie as she feeds Tanaya a red cherry. The ad Skims used features Kourtney Kardashian who is feeding a cherry to Megan Fox. The only real difference is that the cherries are purple and not red.

Kristen Noel Crawley and Draya Michele©Kristen Noel Crawley

