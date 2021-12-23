Kim Kardashian or Beyonce? The Skims founder has people doing a double-take

Kim Kardashian has people wondering if her recent look for Skims is a copycat of Beyonce. The brand posted several photos on their Instagram showing off their bodysuits and Kim‘s crimped wig is almost identical to the singer’s hairstyle.

Plus Kim wore sunglasses in one of the pics, and people noticed it looked almost exactly like an ad Beyonce recently did in a neon green one piece. The lime green look was just posted last month in November and is apart of her new Hall of Ivy Clothing collection.

Kim Kardashian tries to be like Beyoncé, except Beyoncé has talent. pic.twitter.com/KlgKDGMm5j — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 22, 2021

People have taken to Twitter about the similarities with one fan tweeting, “kim kardashian wants to be beyoncé so bad, it’s actually scary..” Another wrote, “Now what in the Beyoncé is going on here?? #KimKardashian.“