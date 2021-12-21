Kim Kardashian hints at Pete Davidson romance with new playlist

Kim Kardashian might be letting us in on her romance with Pete Davidson for the very first time.

On Monday, December 20, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted some pics of what she was listening to while driving--and fans think her song choices are a hint at her budding romance with the Saturday Night Live cast member.

Following a movie date in Davidson’s native Staten Island to see House of Gucci, the reality star posted on Instagram Stories that she was listening to “Find Someone Like You” by Snoh Aalegra.

In the chorus, Aalegra sings: “I’ve been waitin’ my whole life, to find someone like you.”

©Kim Kardashian





Of course, fans immediately thought of her current relationship, taking this as a sign that things might be more serious than a lot of us think. Kardashian followed up that track with “Woman Like Me” by Adele, which could allude to her ongoing divorce from Kanye West.

After giving us a glimpse at her current playlist, the reality star went on to share a quote from the Higher Self Instagram account on December 21.

The quote reads: “Don’t let the opinion of others dictate how you feel, there are billions of people in this world and they will all see you differently. Always remember your opinion of yourself matters the most, never judge yourself based on someone else’s opinion of you. What people see in you is a reflection of them, the flaws they point out in you just shows on what basis they judge themselves. Just be who you are and live your life. Focus on your vision, not other people.”

©Kim Kardashian





During their most recent date night, some fans greeted Kim as she left the movie theater by shouting at her and encouraging the entreprenuer to get back with Kanye, saying the rapper is better than her current boo. By posting the above quote, it looks like she’s letting everyone know she doesn’t care what we think about her love life.