Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello moving on after selling their Los Angeles mansion

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have finalized their divorce following the announcement of their split back in 2023. The former couple closed the last chapter of their lives together, after selling their Los Angeles mansion, which suffered a $5.9 million reduction, and was sold for $13.7 million.

The lavish 11,369 square feet property was shared by the pair, featuring seven bedrooms, a sprawling pool, a full-sized gym and spa, a wine cellar, as well as a movie theater, a bar, and a lavish backyard. The opulent mansion was designed by Jennifer Bevan and was first listed for $19.6 million in 2022.

After the former couple announced their unexpected separation, the property was listed for $18 million and was finally reduced to $13.95 million in January 2024, as revealed by the New York Post. The mansion was first purchased for $10.6 million in 2014.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, the Hollywood stars reached an agreement and divided their assets. The documents revealed that the 47-year-old actor retained ownership of his clothing, jewelry, and personal effects. The 51-year-old Colombian icon kept her personal belongings, including her jewelry and clothing, and her earnings.

It was reported that they maintained separate financial identities during their marriage, and signed a prenuptial agreement, which means that their former home was the last part of their relationship that was keeping them from moving on.

Following the split, the actor started a romance with actress Caitlin O’Connor, with sources revealing to Us Weekly that they are getting serious and could be ready for kids in the future. Meanwhile, Sofia is currently in a relationship with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, who is known to be included in Sofia’s inner circle of friends and family members.