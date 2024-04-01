Sofia Vergara wears sparkly ensemble in romantic date with her boyfriend in Los Angeles

Sofia Vergara is enjoying her time with her boyfriend Justin Saliman. The Colombian icon has been spotted going on romantic dates with the orthopedic surgeon since they were first linked together. Most recently, the pair were photographed arriving at the celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi.

The 51-year-old actress and the 49-year-old doctor wore casual ensembles during their night out in Los Angeles, with Sofia wearing ripped jeans and a silk top in black. She paired the look with a sparkly black jacket and heeled platforms.

Sofia styled her hair straight and rocked a soft glam makeup look, accessorizing with diamond earrings and a black quilted Chanel purse. Meanwhile, Justin wore a black sweater and dark jeans, completing the look with a black jacket and black boots.

Sofia went public with her relationship last year and introduced Justin to her closest friends and family members. She also went Instagram official with her boyfriend, showing that he has been hanging out with her inner circle, in recent outings and during family trips to Las Vegas.

And while the ‘Griselda’ star has been having a lot of fun with Justin, her ex-husband Joe Manganiello continues to make headlines for his latest red carpet appearances with his new girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor, with the pair getting serious about their relationship.

An insider shared details about their plans for the future to Us Weekly, revealing that “marriage is definitely in their future.” The source explained that Joe and Caitlyn are “going to get engaged soon [and then] start trying for kids.”

The latest update comes after Sofia Vergara shared the reason for her divorce with the actor. “I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger,” she said to El País.