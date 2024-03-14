Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor seem to be ready for marriage and kids after his divorce from Sofia Vergara

It seems Joe Manganiello is ready to give love a second chance with his new girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor. The Hollywood star seems to be preparing to take the next step in his relationship with the actress, and marriage and kids are on the table, as revealed by a close source to the new couple.

An insider shared details about their plans for the future to Us Weekly, revealing that “marriage is definitely in their future.” The source explained that Joe and Caitlyn are “going to get engaged soon [and then] start trying for kids.”

The latest update comes after Sofia Vergara shared the reason for her divorce with the actor. “I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger,” she said to El País during a recent interview, adding that “He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”

“I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore,” she explained. “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.”

©GrosbyGroup



Sofia Vergara and her new boyfriend Justin Saliman.

Joe and Caitlyn started their romance in September 2023, two months after the divorce went public. However, the former couple seems to have ended things amicably, and Sofia is now dating orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman.

The pair have been spotted going on romantic dates multiple times, and Sofia has already introduced him to his family members and inner circle in Los Angeles. The actress also shared recent group photos, with her new boyfriend hanging out with her closest friends at different events.