Joe Manganiello reveals huge chest and shoulder tattoo after divorce from Sofia Vergara

Joe Manganiello is close to getting two full sleeves. The 47-year-old Hollywood star is going the traditional route when it comes to his new tattoos, after unveiling his recent lettering design on his forearm, the actor decided to get an even larger dragon tattoo that goes from his arm, all the way to his shoulder and part of his chest, matching his right side.

This time the actor decided to add some color to his new design, and his tattoo artist produly showed the new ink on social media. Manganiello posed for a photo after the outline was finished, but its unclear if he will be adding color.

Manganiello’s tattoo artist shared some of the process, showing the intricate design, which seemed to be the first session of the tattoo, and looks similar to the ink he already had on his right side.

The actor seems to be marking this new chapter of his life with some incredible ink, previously getting the Armenian word for “angel” across his left forearm. Manganiello has also been giving love a second chance with actress Caitlyn O’Conner, with the new couple making their red carpet debut back in December 2023.

Both Manganiello and Sofia Vergara seemed to have moved on following their unexpected divorce. The Colombian icon recently talked about the reason behind their decision to part ways. “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids, and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” she told El País while promoting her latest Netflix series ‘Griselda.’