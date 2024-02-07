See Sofía Vergara’s curated Beverly Park mansion and impressive walk-in closet

Sofía Vergara is welcoming us all to her crib in a recent video story for Architectural Digest. The Colombian singer gave a glimpse into the real estate she once shared with Joe Manganiello. Located in the neighborhood of Beverly Park, the mansion is wholly curated to Vergara’s taste.

“I’m not afraid to spend money, but it has to be for something practical, not just things that are there to look good,” Vergara told the publication. “I didn’t want furniture that is so precious that people would be afraid to use and enjoy it.”

The home, which has been beautifully preserved to retain its historical charm, boasts many opulent details that will leave any visitor in awe. For instance, the living room features elegant Baroque armchairs that add a touch of grandeur to the space. The cavernous family room is adorned with a magnificent Spanish tole chandelier, an eye-catching centerpiece.

Lastly, the dining room ceiling is adorned with delicate hand-embossed floral plaster detailing, which adds a charming touch to the overall design. These elements combine to create a truly luxurious living space that reflects the actress’s impeccable taste and style.

“There were arches on top of arches, all with columns. It felt like a castle in Transylvania,” Vergara recalled how the property looked when she bought it.

How Sofía Vergara modernized her home

For her new home, Vergara wanted to give it a modern touch. To make her vision a reality, she enlisted the help of interior designer Ohara Davies-Gaetano, known for her exquisite work in home décor and design.

“Sofía articulated a clear vision for the project,” the designer is quoted saying. “She wanted a home that felt ethereal yet grounded, something fresh, clean, and bright, with lots of great antiques that added patina and warmth to the architecture.”

“I don’t like crazy jolts of color,” Vergara told the magazine, revealing she is not into pastels “because they remind me of ‘The Golden Girls.’”

Sofía Vergara’s closet

Sofía Vergara has an impressive walk-in closet. The space is filled to the brim with luxury items from top brands like Hermés, Fendi, Chanel, Gucci, Prada, and many more, with an estimated worth of over $1 million.

Vergara’s stunning shoe collection is particularly noteworthy, with Dolce & Gabbana platform heels being the show’s stars. Vergara says she loves having her purses on display so she can easily see them, unlike in her previous home, where they were piled on top of each other. She has even organized her clothing according to color, making picking the perfect outfit for any occasion easier.

In addition to the designer clothes and accessories, the island in the center of the closet features several sentimental items unique to Vergara. For example, a framed picture of two young boys holds much meaning for her. One of the boys is her late brother and the other is her late cousin. Behind that photo is a glamorous picture of Vergara in her 20s, when she used to model in Miami and was feeling her freshest.