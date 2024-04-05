Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello finalize divorce: What we know about their division of assets

After months of speculation and anticipation, Hollywood power couple Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s marriage has officially ended. According to court records obtained by Page Six, a judge signed off on their divorce agreement, marking the conclusion of their union.

The judgment reveals the meticulous division of assets and property between the “Modern Family” actress and the “Magic Mike” star, as outlined in their prenuptial agreement. While divorce can often be a messy affair in the celebrity world, Vergara and Manganiello navigated this process relatively quickly and efficiently.

According to the documents, Joe Manganiello, 47, retained ownership of his clothing, jewelry, and various personal effects, along with all earnings and accumulations since the couple’s separation on July 2, 2023. On the other hand, Vergara, 51, walked away with her personal belongings, including jewelry and clothing, as well as her earnings from the period following their separation.

One notable aspect of their divorce settlement is the absence of shared community property. This indicates that throughout their marriage, Vergara and Manganiello maintained separate financial identities, a decision likely facilitated by their prenuptial agreement. By clearly delineating their respective assets and earnings, the former couple has mitigated potential disputes and streamlined the dissolution of their marriage.

Fans who have followed Vergara and Manganiello’s relationship since the beginning might be disappointed to hear about their divorce. The couple was considered one of the most glamorous pairs in Hollywood, and their undeniable chemistry and public displays of affection captivated audiences.

Despite the dissolution of their marriage, both Vergara and Manganiello have continued to pursue their respective careers. Vergara has continued her ventures in film and television, while Manganiello has taken on diverse roles on both the big and small screens.