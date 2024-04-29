Trinity Rodman celebrates her mother’s birthday with a loving tribute

Trinity Rodman is celebrating her mother’s birthday by sharing a moving tribute on social media. Michelle Rodman, who is the mother of siblings Trinity and DJ, is celebrating her 57th birthday, receiving plenty of love from her kids on her special day.

Trinity shared a post celebrating her mother, sharing various photos taken over the years. She kicked off the post with a photo of herself and her mother making faces to each other, taken at what seems to be some F1 event. More photos show Trinity and her brother DJ accompanied by their mother on various occasions, including various sporting events, showing that their mother was one of the reasons why both found success and passion in sports.

“To the craziest perfection I’ve ever seen,” begun Trinity in the caption. “I think the world already knows this woman is my world and my rock and my right hand man. Strongest person I know but she still manages to put a smile on and be the best mom every single day even when she doesn’t have the energy or want to do the little things I ask her to do cuz I’m actually tired,” she continued.

Trinity revealed some of her mother’s best qualities, which included the fact that she’s so open minded and is always willing to learn more about things she doesn’t know about. “I admire and honor the woman that has made me who I am and who continues to amaze me. She’s absolute mayhem, chaotic, loving, overbearing, paranoid, beautiful, smart, caring, selfless and many more. CRAZY PERFECTION. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Cheers to the day god put the most amazing woman on this earth to care for me and my siblings who I see as angels,” she concluded.

Michelle shared Trinity’s post on her own Instagram, sharing a message of her own. “My Trin,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji. “I love you.”

More details about Michelle Rodman

©GettyImages



Trinity Rodman and her mother, Michelle Moyer

Michelle Rodman, born Michelle Moyer, is a mother of three kids, including Trinity, DJ, and Teyana, an elder daughter from an earlier marriage. She married Dennis Rodman in 2003 and divorced him in 2012.

Trinity has often spoken about her mother and about her influence on her life. “Having a dad like I do, no one asks about my mom because she’s obviously not an NBA star. But I just want people to know that my mom’s been my support system in everything in life ... She’s an extremely strong woman. She’s my role model,” said Trinity in an interview with The Guardian.