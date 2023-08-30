Trinity Rodman completes the sibling challenge with her brother DJ

Trinity Rodman and her brother DJ are athletes. The kids of Dennis Rodman followed in their father’s footsteps, with Trinity having a career in soccer and DJ playing basketball. The two recently completed a siblings challenge, trying to verify the depth of their connection with some games and challenges.

The game consisted of the two of them competing in various challenges, like answering questions about each other, or guessing mystery words in a card that the reader couldn’t see. The loser then has to open the envelope of shame, which is a regular envelop with a frowny emoji on it. After completing multiple question and answer-type games, the two were then forced to interrupt each other as they played with a ball and a ping pong table, with Trinity coming out on top.

DJ then had to read the envelope, which said that he had to make an ad for a perfume for Trinity, which of course smelled like victory. “Have you ever wanted to smell so much like my annoying little sister?” he said, looking straight at the camera. “Like you never went to college?” The dramatics clearly work, with Trinity laughing in the background.

Trinity and DJ’s relationship

Trinity and DJ are close friends, with the two often sharing photos of eachother. In April of this year, Trinity celebrated her brother’s birthday with a sweet Instagram post. The photos show the two having fun together and wearing clothes with their names printed on them.

“Happy birthday to my main man, my other half, my rock, my bro bro, my bestfriend,” she wrote. “No way you’re 22 dude that’s actually crazy. You’re still my big baby bro tho, I can’t lie. Anyway you’ve grown to be a great person and just so filled with joy, spreading it into whatever room you enter. God has such good plans for you and you deserve the world. I will forever be happy knowing you are by my side. You’re a hero to me always and forever.”

