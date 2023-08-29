Dennis Rodman gets another tattoo of his girlfriend’s face in an even cheekier location

Dennis Rodman now has two portraits of his girlfriend’s face permanently inked on his body. The retired NBA legend debuted his latest ink, revealing that he got another tattoo of his girlfriend Yella Yella’s face, this time, on his butt.

Dennis decided to add his own portrait next to Yella Yella’s, using a photo of them together as inspiration. “Always By My Side,” he wrote in the caption.

It’s not the first tattoo the father of Trinity Rodman, who just did a sibling challenge with her brother DJ, has got for his love. The new tribute comes a month after he had her portrait tattooed on his cheek.

The first tattoo came with mixed reviews from his fans. “What happens when you two split? That’s a serious commitment dog. Got nothing but love for you as you’re a local Newport guy but I hope you don’t regret it,” one user wrote in the comments.

Even Yella thought it was a bad idea, and was actually against it. She told TMZ Sports, “I actually told him not to do it. I’m like, ‘What’re you doing!” “But he’s a wild and crazy boy,” she added. As for if Yella Yella will ever get a portrait for Dennis - she giggled at the idea.

Dennis and Yella Yella’s relationship



Yella Yella is a singer and has been linked to Dennis since July 2022, when he appeared on her Instagram page hanging out behind a DJ booth.

Dennis who was married to Annie Bakes from 1992 until 1993, then to actress Carmen Electra from 1998 until 1999 and then to Michelle Moyer from 20023 until 2021, is sure that Yella is his “last dance.”

He told TMZ Sports, “This is my last dance with a woman. She’s very lovely. And I thank her for loving me the way I am — and that’s why I did it for her.” “I’ve been around the world, I’ve done a lot of things but I think the fact that im older and things hve changed for me ... I bless her so much every day,” he continued.

The couple has attended events together and has even released a song together, “MF What.”

