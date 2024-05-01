Amber Heard reappears: Actress spotted enjoying a stroll in Madrid with daughter and friends

Amber Heard was recently spotted taking a leisurely stroll through Madrid — a city she moved to after her 2022 riveting trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp — accompanied by her daughter Oonagh Paige and a close friend with their toddler. The sighting offered a glimpse into the actress’s life, showcasing a serene moment amidst her once-busy schedule.

Heard, known for her roles in films such as “Aquaman,” appeared remarkably relaxed and content as she navigated the streets of the Spanish capital. Dressed in casual attire, she exuded effortless elegance, her trademark blonde locks framing her face as she walked alongside her young daughter.

During the outing, Heard’s daughter, Oonagh Paige, whom she welcomed into the world via surrogate in July 2021, added a heartwarming touch to the event. Oonagh looked adorable in her outfit and thoroughly enjoyed her time with her mother. Accompanying Heard and Oonagh was a friend of the actress, who also had a toddler in tow.

Amber Heard new life in Spain

In 2023, Amber Heard decided to forget everything and move to Europe alongside her one-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige. As the actress assured after the controversial trial against Johnny Depp, she was thinking about the possibility of stepping away from acting.

The Virginia defamation case between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp came to an end after her move. Heard paid $1 million to Depp, and began focusing in other projects and her role as a mother.