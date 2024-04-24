Amber Heard is all smiles celebrating her birthday with champagne

Amber Heard is celebrating her birthday with a sip of champagne. The Hollywood star is turning 38 and decided to share a sweet moment with her closest friends, enjoying drinks at an upscale restaurant. And while the ‘Aquaman’ actress is known for keeping her personal life private after her controversial trial, she shared a photo of the celebration.

Amber took to social media to show her chic outfit for the occasion, wearing a gold turtle neck sweater, paired with gold rings and earrings. She also wore her blonde hair in loose waves and rocked a soft glam makeup look, posing with a glass of champagne, and bottles of wine in the background.

The actress didn’t share more photos or tag her friends, but many of her fans took to social media to wish her a happy birthday. Back in January, she shared her appreciation for everyone who showed support for her, and posted behind-the-scenes photos of her role in ‘Aquaman.’

“After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, it’s too easy) Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera’s AQ return. Thank you so much,” she wrote on Instagram, wearing the signature red hair of the character.

She also shared a rare photo of her daughter, bottle-feeding her on the set of the film. Amber can be seen smiling and sharing a sweet moment with her baby, Oonagh Paige. She welcomed Oonagh in 2021 via surrogate, as revealed by Page Six. An insider revealed to the publication at the time, that she was “beyond in love” and happy to start her motherhood journey.