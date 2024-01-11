Jason Momoa reveals he doesn’t have a home following divorce from Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa is living on the road.

In a new interview while promoting his TV show “On The Roam,” Momoa revealed that he’s currently without a permanent home. His ex-partner, Lisa Bonet, filed for divorce earlier this month after being separated for two years.

Jason Momoa at a fan screening for Fast X

“On the Roam” follows Momoa as he visits different craftsmen and people he admires in various parts of the country, with some of their items being auctioned off to people. That’s a good thing, since he doesn’t have any storage at the moment. “Bro, I don’t even have a home right now,” said Momoa to Entertainment Tonight. “I live on the road.”

Over the course of the series, Momoa meets some of his idols, which tend to make music or build cars. The episodes of the series are very loose, with Momoa and the creators allowing each segment to do its own thing, something that Momoa claims is a part of who he is.

"There’s just a lot of moments of heart that you didn’t see at the very beginning. I knew if I was gonna do it, it was gonna be serious, but it’s gonna have the fun and the action and it’s gonna have the giggles. So I’m really happy that there’s moments of tenderness, which is who I am," he said to PEOPLE.

Momoa and Bonet’s relationship

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced they were splitting up in 2022. The two had been together for around 18 years, starting their relationship in 2005. They share two children together, Lola, and Nakoa-Wolff.

Bonet filed for divorce a couple of weeks ago, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

