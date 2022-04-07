Jason Momoa reveals who he is excited to work with in Fast & Furious

Jason Momoa is absolutely thrilled to start filming the tenth installment of ‘Fast & Furious,’ getting fans excited about his character and the new storyline in the franchise, which is set to hit theaters in April 2023.

The 42-year-old ‘Aquaman’ star who recently responded to dating rumors with Kate Beckinsale and his relationship with Lisa Bonet, says he is excited to work with Charlize Theron.

“I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never. I get to work with Charlize first up, which I’m really excited about,” the actor said, describing her as “amazing,” and explaining that he gets “to go to some cool places” and “work with the whole cast, most of the cast.

Fans can expect to see longtime stars of the franchise return, including Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Nathalie. Cardi B will also be on the big screen alongside the rest of the cast, after making a cameo on Fast & Furious 9.

This is not the first time the actor talks about his character in the movie, revealing during ‘The Batman’ premiere in New York that he gets “to play the bad guy, which I haven’t got to do for a while. Now I’m gonna be the bad boy — the very flamboyant bad boy. You know, a little panache.“