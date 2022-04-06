Jason Momoa responds to Kate Beckinsale dating rumors: ‘She is very nice’

Jason Momoa is revealing his relationship status with Kate Beckinsale, after being spotted offering the actress his coat during the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

The ‘Aquaman’ star recently attended the premiere of ‘Ambulance’ starring Eiza González, and was asked if he was romantically involved with Kate, however the actor went on to explain what happened, revealing that online users took it too far.

Jason says that they are “absolutely not together” and described the situation as “cray.” The pair were having a nice moment and simply engaged in “a conversation about her country,” as he was recently “in England doing ‘Aquaman 2.’”

“Everyone is like, ‘Are you dating?’ No, no, it was chivalry. The woman was cold,” he revealed, adding, “She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone.”

The 42-year-old actor took a moment to say he is not reconciling with Lisa Bonet, despite online rumors that suggest they are giving another chance to their relationship. “We’re not back together. We’re family. … We have two beautiful children together,” Momoa clarified,” adding “We’re not getting back together. We’re family forever.”

The two stars share 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf. Momoa also has a great relationship with Bonet’s daughter Zoe Kravitz, recently showing his support at the premiere of ‘The Batman.’