Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are splitting and people are both heartbroken and thirsty

While Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are getting ready to get married, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are ending there‘s. The couple announced the news Wednesday with a series of photos and a joint statement. The beautifully written post noted “transformational times,” and said they were freeing each other. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” they wrote.

The mature parents went on to assure fans the love between them “carries on” and evolves. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children What’s possible,” they concluded with their initials. Along with the statement was a photo of the moon in the pink sunset skies, and photos of a bird.

Mamoa and Bonet have been together since 2005 and welcomed 2 children together, Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, before getting married in 2017. The Aquaman star was also close to Bonet’s ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, who is the father to her daughter Zoe Kravitz.

Their friendship was one of the many things people loved about the couple. Kravitz and Bonet were married from 1987 to 1993 and she started dating Mamoa in 2005 after the split. In 2018 the actor even bought Kravitz a handcrafted bone skull ring as a present. Kravitz told Men’s Health, “People can‘t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate. We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right?”

While everyone should do whatever they need to be happy, people can‘t help but be sad about the couple’s split. The couple is currently trending on Twitter as people share their heartbreak. But it‘s not all sad fans, others are thirsty at the idea of dating Momoa and Bonet now that they are single. Check out some of the best tweets about the split below: