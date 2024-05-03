William Levy celebrates his son’s win at baseball championship

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez are facing a difficult moment in their lives. The two have started to discuss their split, with Gutierrez opening up about the difficult situation in an exclusive interview with HOLA! Amidst it all, the two have found shelter in their children, Christopher Alexander, 18, and Kailey, 14. Recently, the couple coincided in a baseball match, where their eldest son Christopher was participating and ended up winning. Levy shared various photos over social media, letting the world know that while things are difficult, the relationship with his children remains his priority.

©@christopherlevy



William and his son Christopher

Through his Instagram stories, Levy shared a look at his son’s accomplishment. He published a couple of images; in the first, his son Tophy is seen holding on to his baseball trophy, which he won with his team, the American Heritage Patriots.

©@willevy



William Levy shares his son’s achievements

The second image shows Levy’s two kids. “My two champions,” he wrote. The image shows Christopher and Kailey smiling brightly for the camera.

©@willevy



‘Tophy’ and Kailey celebrating the baseball win

According to various news reports that have been shared over the past weeks, Christopher has been living with his father in their house, while Kailey has been living with her mother in an apartment. For the time being, the kids have remained distanced from their parents’ split, focusing on their extracurricular activities and their schoolwork. Both kids are experiencing their first relationships, with Tophy having a relationship with a girl known as Ivy Puente that began last year. In the case of Kailey, she’s been dating a boy called Anthony Lymann, who’s also a baseball player.

New roads

Elizabeth has decided to open up a new path within the entertainment industry. Earlier this week, she was invited to the opening of the Aston Martin Residences in Miami, where she was joined by other celebrities, businessmen, and politicians. She was accompanied by the mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, Pamela Silva, and more.