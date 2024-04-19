William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez: The public space they often see each other

Despite living separate lives after their breakup, Elizabeth Gutiérrez and William Levy put their differences aside to support their son Christopher in his latest baseball game. The former couple believes that family comes first, and as dedicated parents, they continue to attend their son’s events and applaud his achievements. The outing comes after Elizabeth confirmed with HOLA! AMERICAS that she and Levy are officially separated.

Both Elizabeth and William showed great attentiveness to their son’s participation in their squad’s victory, as demonstrated through their Instagram accounts: “I always wanted to see him throw the first pitch of the game and there it is. Very proud of you, champion,” the actor wrote in a video. “I love you dad,” Christopher replied.

Proud of his son

William shared a video of his son’s reaction after making a game-winning hit for his team. In another clip, Elizabeth Gutiérrez showed her son’s achievement from a different angle, as she was seated in a different section of the stadium. People cheered the boy’s last name in the stands, demonstrating that he is one of the team’s most popular and outstanding players.

Since Christopher was very little, he showed his love for baseball and began training on children’s teams. Now, as an 18-year-old young man, he is focused on achieving his dream of reaching the big leagues.

Seeing their son fight for his passion despite his injuries in an accident in October 2020 is a unique experience for Elizabeth and William. They are aware of the challenges their son has had to face during his journey of recovery, which put his professional future at risk.

The second part of the HOLA! exclusive

Hours after Elizabeth and William met at the baseball field, HOLA! AMERICAS released the preview of the second part of the exclusive interview. As moved as in the first installment, the actress spoke about how she is after the separation: “I am finding the woman I always was, the girl with dreams, the girl who was lost and that is not bad, because my reason was love.”

She said why she decided to be honest: “Instead of waiting for others to speak on my behalf, I prefer to express myself openly and transparently.”