Elizabeth Gutiérrez confirms her breakup with William Levy in a candid and emotional interview: ‘We’re not together’

Elizabeth Gutiérrez has officially ended things with William Levy, and this time, there’s no going back. The 45-year-old Mexican actress and the 43-year-old Cuban actor have been under intense scrutiny since the start of the year, with rumors swirling about their relationship hitting rocky waters. These rumors, which have plagued their romance consistently, finally reached a breaking point, forcing them to part ways. Showing her strength and courage,‘Ely’ has given us a raw interview where she talks openly for the first time about the father of her kids, Kailey (14) and Christopher (18), whom she’s been apart from for the last two months.

Throughout their 20-year together, Elizabeth confesses she poured her heart and soul into loving the Caribbean actor, even though her relationship with Levy faced constant challenges: rumors of cheating, paparazzi hounding them nonstop, the strain of putting her career on hold to raise their children, and the challenging task of navigating it all because they had to “pay that price” as public figures.

Towards the end of last year, it looked like things were on the upswing for their relationship. In an unusual move for them, they both took to social media during a family trip to Spain to declare their love loud and proud. But it turned out to be a false hope, signaling the start of the end. In reality, they were both putting in one last effort to rekindle the flame of love.

While she has no regrets, Elizabeth declared this as her final separation from William in this candid and emotional exclusive interview for HOLA! in which she expressed - with grace and poise - some of the reasons that led her to close this chapter with the renowned soap opera star, with whom she no longer shares a home.

Her firm decision has not been easy, and beyond entering into that discourse of trying to inspire and empower other women with her example, she knows that her determination to close this chapter of her life is primarily a promise to herself to begin a new one and focus on her future and the well-being of her children.

What happened? What terms are they on? How have their children taken it? Will she fall in love again? Elizabeth answers all these questions in one of the most emotional and raw interviews in which she opens her heart like never before and, for the first time, reflects on the damages at the end of one of the strongest, most controversial, and media-fueled romances of the [former] most popular couple in international entertainment.

“Currently, we are not together. On my part, it was never for lack of love, I just think I’m not the same girl I was 20 years ago that he met. What we want at this moment is different. I will always love him, I will always wish him the best, and as I have always said, being with me or not, I want to see him happy.” –Elizabeth Gutiérrez–