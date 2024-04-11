William Levy’s most controversial statements after his breakup with Elizabeth Gutiérrez

Elizabeth Gutiérrez recently spoke about her separation with William Levy in a digital cover story for HOLA! AMÉRICAS, marking the first time in 20 years that she has opened up about their relationship.

The media impact of her story has not gone unnoticed, and William Levy has also taken to social media to address the situation. He shared a reflection from his fans on his Instagram stories and later posted a picture of himself, seemingly taken during a photo shoot..

The mysterious message

What caught the followers’ attention was the description he used to accompany this photo: “It’s a matter of time,” reads the phrase next to the snapshot, in which he appears looking seriously at the camera, wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

Although the actor did not reveal further details about this pose, his followers immediately related this publication to the situation he is going through with the mother of his children. In his stories, he posted another picture, taken from a different angle, where he appears in the same outfit, and to this photo, he only added three suspension points, a resource used to imply that something is being prepared.

Although he didn’t reveal what it is, in this post’s comments, some of his followers ventured to speculate that he might be preparing to tell his version of the story. Shortly after Elizabeth’s statements exploded on the internet, William used one of his stories to share a thought sent by his fans, which seems to resonate with him at the moment: “If you don’t fight for what you want in life, you’ll never have good stories to tell.”

The latest

Amidst the series of messages William Levy has been sharing on social media, People en Español reported that they had access to documents of several police reports requested at the residence that the former couple shared in Miami. It was revealed that in recent months, the police have visited the residence on four occasions due to “domestic altercations.”