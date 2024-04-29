Karol G attends tango show in Buenos Aires with her family

Karol G is taking a break from her successful tour to spend some quality time with her family. The Colombian singer is known for always being surrounded by her loved ones, especially her mom and dad, who have been there from the early stages of her career, and now with her incredible achievements.

While visiting Buenos Aires, Argentina, the singer was photographed enjoying her time in the country, despite her short time there. Karol G was seen heading to the airport, after attending a tango show in Buenos Aires with her parents and her inner circle.

She also made sure to spend time with her fans, greeting them, taking selfies, and signing autographs before getting into her vehicle.

©GrosbyGroup



Karol G’s mom joins her during a tango show in Buenos Aires

It was reported that her fans waited over 4 hours outside the theater just to catch a glimpse of the singer. The star wore a casual look, including a yellow Miu Miu crop top, military green baggy pants, and pink boots. She paired the look with a pink beanie and large hoop earrings.

The singer was all smiles waving to the cameras, showing off her toned abs, and sharing some sweet words with her fans. She styled her signature pink hair in loose waves and even hugged younger fans who couldn’t hide their excitement and got emotional after seeing her exiting the theater.

Karol G got into her vehicle and blew kisses to everyone showing love for her. Her latest outing comes after her show in Argentina, where she shared the stage with Nathy Peluso at the Estadio Velez Sarsfield.