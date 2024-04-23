Karol G breaks into tears after legendary Chilean singer Myriam Hernández surprises her backstage

Just before one of her monumental concerts in Chile, Karol G received a heartwarming surprise backstage at the National Stadium. The surprise came from none other than Myriam Hernández, the Chilean artist whose timeless melodies have captured the hearts of millions.

For Karol G, the encounter held profound significance. She has long admired Myriam Hernández, openly expressing her admiration numerous times. Their musical connection deepened in 2023 when Karol G invited Myriam to share the stage at the prestigious Viña del Mar Festival, where they delivered a captivating rendition of the romantic classic “El Hombre que yo Amo.”

Reflecting on the encounter, Myriam Hernández took to social media to express her emotions. “My dear Karol G, tonight remains marked in my heart again, like the time we sang together, and it was wonderful,” she shared.

Karol G’s sweet encounter comes after debuting her logo on Barcelona’s jerseys for the upcoming El Clasico match against Real Madrid. Karol G’s logo powerfully symbolizes her unique persona and artistic identity. It features a barbed wire heart with her name at the center, epitomizing strength, resilience, and passion. This emblem is synonymous with her hit track “Bichota,” which represents a defining career moment.

The Colombian superstar’s logo debuted on the jerseys of Barcelona Femeni as they face Villarreal in Liga F on April 13, marking a significant moment for women’s football and music collaboration. This initiative not only celebrates Karol G’s influence but also recognizes the growing prominence of women in both industries.

The men’s team wore shirts with Karol G’s emblem during the El Clasico game against Real Madrid on April 21. This partnership is groundbreaking, and the match, which is filled with rivalry and tradition, is the perfect opportunity to showcase it.

Karol G’s tattoo has gained popularity and become one of her most iconic statements. She has previously talked about it and revealed that it holds a significant meaning for her. The tattoo represents a moment in her life that was both memorable and challenging, and it has profoundly shaped who she is today.