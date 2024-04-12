Karol G’s iconic wire heart logo will be emblazoned on Barcelona’s ‘El Clasico’ shirts

In a historic collaboration between the music and sports industries, Karol G’s logo will be featured on Barcelona’s jerseys for the upcoming El Clasico match against Real Madrid.

Karol G’s logo is a powerful symbol of her unique persona and artistic identity. It features a barbed wire heart with her name at the center, epitomizing strength, resilience, and passion. This emblem is synonymous with her hit track “Bichota,” representing a defining career moment.

The Colombian superstar’s logo will debut on the jerseys of Barcelona Femeni as they face Villarreal in Liga F on April 13, marking a significant moment for women’s football and music collaboration. This initiative not only celebrates Karol G’s influence but also recognizes the growing prominence of women in both industries.

The men’s team will wear shirts with Karol G’s emblem during the El Clasico game against Real Madrid on April 21. This partnership is groundbreaking, and the match, which is filled with rivalry and tradition, is the perfect opportunity to showcase it.

Karol G expressed her gratitude for this unique opportunity, emphasizing the personal significance of seeing her emblem on Barcelona’s renowned shirts. In her words, “The heart symbol represents what became ‘Bichota’ style, a moment in my life where I found strength, resilience, and support. Thanks to Spotify and FC Barcelona, seeing it on the front of a shirt that inspires so much of that same energy is truly meaningful.”

This collaboration is made possible through Barcelona’s innovative partnership with music streaming service Spotify, showcasing the club’s commitment to embracing cultural diversity and fostering creativity.

The importance of Karol G’s tattoo

Karol G’s tattoo has gained popularity and become one of her most iconic statements. She has previously talked about it and revealed that it holds a significant meaning for her. The tattoo represents a moment in her life that was both memorable and challenging, and it has profoundly shaped who she is today.

“The tattoo represents a moment in my life in which I questioned myself a lot, I became stronger and I became much weaker,” she said in an interview with Allure. “It was a very important moment for me personally, not for my career. For Carolina.”

Karol G is the most streamed female Latin music artist

Karol G has been the most streamed female Latin music artist globally on Spotify for four consecutive years. In March 2023, her album “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” became the most-streamed Latin album in a single day by a female artist on Spotify. She also has three tracks in the Spotify Billions Club.

Karol G’s songs appear on more than 100 million user-generated playlists on Spotify. Additionally, FC Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas revealed that Karol G was her most listened-to artist in her 2023 Wrapped.