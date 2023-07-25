J Balvin surprises Colombia women’s soccer team after win in Australia

J Balvin is sharing his excitement after Colombia’s recent win in Australia. The singer surprised the women’s soccer team following their match against South Korea at the Women’s World Cup 2023.

The game took place at the Sydney Football Stadium and Balvin and his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer wanted to celebrate with the team. The pair joined the players at the locker room, as they were celebrating their win and dancing to Karol G’s hit song ‘Amargura.’

The singer was coincidentally in Australia, performing during his latest tour. “So this just happened in Australia, the women’s team won the match against Korea at the World Cup,” Balvin wrote, explaining that it is a win for all Latinos in the country. “And we’re also celebrating the massive success of our tour in Australia. So, we all win: Colombia and Latinos.”

Karol G also celebrated the moment and reposted the clip, sharing her appreciation for the team. “Soccer team for the Women’s World Cup. Queens,” she wrote. Shakira also took a moment to write a sweet message after the match. “So proud of our Colombian team representing us in the Women’s World Cup,” she wrote on Twitter.

“This is how we sang, danced, and enjoyed J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer’s visit backstage,” the team wrote on Instagram, showing off their dance moves and listening to the singer’s hit songs. They also posed for a series of photos, with Balvin showing his support for the team.

The singer recently joined forces with Maluma on stage, during his latest European tour. Maluma invited J Balvin to perform, making fans go crazy after their unexpected reunion, with the pair deciding to sing shirtless ahead of their new music collaboration.