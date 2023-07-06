J Balvin is mistaken for Maluma by a fan: See his reaction

J Balvin had an encounter with a fan on the streets of Los Angeles, and things did not go as expected. The Colombian singer shared the hilarious moment on TikTok when a man mistook him for Maluma. “Who’s this sir?” The person recording the video asks the fan in Spanish, to which he responds without hesitation, “Maluma… good looking.”

©J Balvin / Maluma





It seems J Balvin didn’t get upset after he noticed he was being confused with his friend, and instead smiled back and responded with one of Maluma’s signature phrases, “Maluma baby… Don Juan!” The pair then took a selfie and J Balvin shared the moment on his personal account, writing in Spanish, “the one who is cute is cute and that’s why they confuse him.”

“Don Juan, they are looking for you,” the singer added. Online users praised him for his kind attitude towards the confused fan. “Lol okay that was just adorable! He just went with it, doesn’t take himself too seriously. LOVE it!” one person wrote, while someone commented, “He passed the vibe check,” adding “I love how you went along with it.”

J Balvin is making a comeback following his recent social media hiatus.“I left social media to be connected to my reality and to my family. That has taught me a lot — to live more in the present. Obviously, I miss my fans, but when the time is right, I’ll be back,” he revealed to Billboard. “Really right now, I’ve been focused on my family.”