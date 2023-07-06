MALUMA BABY

J Balvin is mistaken for Maluma by a fan: See his reaction

Online users praised him for his kind attitude towards the confused fan. “Lol okay that was just adorable“

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

J Balvin had an encounter with a fan on the streets of Los Angeles, and things did not go as expected. The Colombian singer shared the hilarious moment on TikTok when a man mistook him for Maluma. “Who’s this sir?” The person recording the video asks the fan in Spanish, to which he responds without hesitation, “Maluma… good looking.”

Maluma and J Balvin join forces on stage after a decade and unleash a battle of abs©J Balvin / Maluma

It seems J Balvin didn’t get upset after he noticed he was being confused with his friend, and instead smiled back and responded with one of Maluma’s signature phrases, “Maluma baby… Don Juan!” The pair then took a selfie and J Balvin shared the moment on his personal account, writing in Spanish, “the one who is cute is cute and that’s why they confuse him.”

“Don Juan, they are looking for you,” the singer added. Online users praised him for his kind attitude towards the confused fan. “Lol okay that was just adorable! He just went with it, doesn’t take himself too seriously. LOVE it!” one person wrote, while someone commented, “He passed the vibe check,” adding “I love how you went along with it.”

@jbalvin

El que es lindo, es lindo y por eso lo confunden 😂 😂⚡️ Don Juan te buscaan! #EnAlta

♬ En Alta - J Balvin & Omar Courtz & YOVNGCHIMI & Quevedo

J Balvin is making a comeback following his recent social media hiatus.“I left social media to be connected to my reality and to my family. That has taught me a lot — to live more in the present. Obviously, I miss my fans, but when the time is right, I’ll be back,” he revealed to Billboard. “Really right now, I’ve been focused on my family.”

READ MORE

MALUMA AND J BALVIN JOIN FORCES ON STAGE AFTER A DECADE AND UNLEASH A BATTLE OF ABS

J BALVIN AND VALENTINA FERRER CELEBRATE THEIR SON RÍO’S SECOND BIRTHDAY WITH AN INCREDIBLE PARTY


Related Video:

Chadwick Boseman to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more