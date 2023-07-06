Maluma and J Balvin join forces on stage after a decade and unleash a battle of abs

The kings of Colombian urban music, Maluma, and J Balvin, recently pulled off a jaw-dropping surprise that left fans in a frenzy. After ten years, these two powerhouses took the stage together in Ibiza, Spain, making the crowd go wild in sheer excitement.

Maluma, who is captivating audiences with his European tour, invited J Balvin to perform in an electrifying reunion at the legendary Pacha nightclub, proving that besides the time, they have an undeniable chemistry.

Not only did Maluma and J Balvin deliver an unforgettable performance, but they also unleashed a battle of abs that sent shockwaves through the crowd.

It all started when J Balvin flaunted his perfectly sculpted abdomen on Instagram, striking a pose in front of the mirror and playfully writing, “I woke up on cloud nine, even better than Maluma.”

Not one to back down, Maluma decided to respond in kind. While on stage, he confidently lifted his shirt, revealing his chiseled abs, and what happened next was nothing short of epic—Papi Juancho, feeling the heat, shyly invited J Balvin to follow suit. The audience was on the edge of their seats, witnessing a thrilling battle of bare torsos.

But Maluma wasn’t finished there. In a daring move, he took matters into his own hands and tore Balvin’s shirt, leaving them both bare-chested and ready to dance their hearts out for the adoring fans.

J Balvin then took to Instagram, sharing a photo of the shirtless duo and expressing his pride in the incredible artist and person that Maluma has become. Maluma reciprocated the love and respect, sharing a heartfelt message emphasizing that the time to build great things together had arrived, and Medellin (their hometown) would continue to be proud of them.

This display of camaraderie is just a taste of what’s to come

Maluma and J Balvin are on the brink of releasing another collaboration, and the anticipation is off the charts. While they have remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the upcoming song, during an interview with Los 40 Principales in Spain, Balvin spoke about their previous work, explaining that although they had previously collaborated on “Qué pena,” they hadn’t yet had the opportunity to truly sit down together in the studio and create a song from scratch. The artist assured fans that their upcoming collaboration is impressive, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its release.

As the countdown begins for the release of their highly anticipated new song, their reunion promises to be nothing short of extraordinary. The stage is set, and the world is watching!