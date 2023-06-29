Becky G ventures into the depths of her Mexican heritage with her electrifying new single, ‘La Nena’

Prepare to be captivated by the sensational sounds of Becky G as she ventures into the depths of her Mexican heritage with her electrifying new single, “La Nena.” Collaborating with renowned Mexican singer-songwriter Gabito Ballesteros, this track is set to ignite your summer playlist.

The long-awaited release, brought to you by Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records, combines infectious rhythms, vibrant trumpets, and enchanting strings harmonizing beautifully with Becky G and Gabito’s voices. Brace yourself for a musical experience like no other, as “La Nena” is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Crafted and produced by the talented Edgar Barrera and Gabito Ballesteros, this single is Becky G’s latest Corrido, offering a tantalizing glimpse into what awaits you in the Latin GRAMMY-nominated star’s upcoming album.

The lyrics tell a tale of empowerment, showcasing a resilient woman who continues dancing through life even after her heart is broken.

The accompanying music video, directed by Santiago Lafee and produced by WeOwnTheCity, takes place in a vibrant club where Becky G showcases her creative prowess as the video’s director alongside Daniela Matos.

With her irresistible energy, she delivers an exceptional verse and mesmerizes viewers with her dynamic dance moves, adorned in a dazzling pink outfit embellished with jewels.

Gabito complements the visual narrative with his melodious lyrics, praising “La Nena” (the girl) and falling under the spell of one of the dancers, symbolizing the power this captivating woman holds over the club.

“La Nena” arrives on the heels of Becky G’s remarkable eight nominations for Univision’s “Premios Juventud” and the exciting news of her role as the voice of Khaji-Da in the upcoming DC superhero movie Blue Beetle.

Adding to the buzz, Becky recently released her single “The Fire Inside,” featured on the soundtrack of Searchlight Pictures‘ Flamin’ Hot, a motion picture directed by Eva Longoria.

But that’s not all—she has also expanded her highly anticipated “Mi Casa, Tu Casa” U.S. tour with five additional dates added. The tour, which kicks off in September, promises an unforgettable live experience. Visit the link provided for tour dates, cities, and ticket information.

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable event!

On Friday, August 25, Becky G will take the stage in New York City as part of the Citi Concert Series on NBC’s TODAY Show, delivering an electrifying performance that will leave you craving more.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary musical journey—let Becky G’s “La Nena” transport you to a world of excitement, passion, and pure artistic brilliance.