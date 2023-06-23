10 songs you need to add to your 2023 summer playlist

It’s officially summer! We have 90 days left of summer, and hopefully, you have some plans to have fun in the sun! From the parties to the picnics, to the pool, and to the clubs, your playlist needs to be top notch. Here are 10 songs you need to add to your summer playlist that were dropped this year.

1. Sebastián Yatra, Manuel Turizo, Beéle - VAGABUNDO

Sebastian Yatra teams up with his fellow Colombian singers Manuel Turizo and Beéle for the irresistible single “Vagabundo.” The feel-good merengue track will have you instantly dancing.

2. Bomba Estéreo, Kevin Florez & The Busy Twist - Romántica Champeta

Bomba Estéreo, Kevin Florez & The Busy Twist will have you playing “Romántica Champeta” on repeat all summer.

3. GOTOPO & DON ELEKTRON - Sacúdete

Berlin-based Afro-Venezuelan artist Gotopo releases the new single “Sacúdete.” “Sacúdete” is a hypnotic electro-anthem perfect for the dance floor.

4. Bizarrap - RAUW ALEJANDRO || BZRP Music Sessions #56

Argentine hitmaker Bizarrap collabroates with Rauw Alejandro bringing an electric feel good song perfect for summer.

5. Becky G - Arranca (Official Video) ft. Omega

Becky G and Omega’s “Arranca” has all the tropical vibes you need this summer.



6. Kurt - Diosa

Mexican Singer-Songwriter Kurt brings tropical vibes with “Diosa.” The infectious rhythm and catchy melody celebrates women and will have you dancing.

7. Emilia - Jagger.mp3

Emilia has been releasing new music all year, and Jagger.mp3 is the perfect song to pregame with before starting your summer nights.



8. Vico C - Ella Va

The legendary Vico C’s “Ella Va” will have you moving. The reggaeton track has a fusion of urban and electronic elements that is unique and hypnotic.



9. KAROL G - WATATI (feat. Aldo Ranks

Karol G brings reggaeton vibes to the Barbie universe with WATATI.”

10. Cuco - Mi Querido, Mi Viejo, Mi Amigo

Mexican-American singer Cuco delivers smooth vibes with “Mi Querido, Mi Viejo, Mi Amigo.” Its the perfect song for those summer road trips.