Emilia Mernes reveals dream collaborations with Shakira, Rosalía and Beyoncé

Emilia recently shared with HOLA! USA the exclusive premiere of her music video ‘No_Se_Ve.mp3’

By Daniel Neira -Miami

Emilia Mernes continues her journey to the top. The talented singer has found success following her latest projects, proving that she has what it takes to make an impact on the music industry. During a recent interview with Harpes Bazaar, the 26-year-old Argentinian songwriter shared some of her fashion inspiration, future projects, and new milestones in her professional career.

When asked about her dream collaborations, Emilia revealed that she would love to work together with some of the most iconic singers in the business. “There are many!” she said about her idols, “But if I had to dream big I would say Beyoncé,” describing her as a “diva.”

Emilia went on to say that Shakira is at the top of her list, and she even had an encounter with the Colombian star a few weeks ago. “I also think Shakira is incredibly talented, I met her in person in May and I was even more impacted.”

The young star was asked about her admiration for other musicians, to which she confessed that she has a lot of admiration for Rosalía. “I think she is a very talented and versatile artists. I think she is an incredible artist and unique.”

Emilia recently shared with HOLA! USA the exclusive premiere of her music video ‘No_Se_Ve.mp3’ in collaboration with Ludmilla, and revealed that she would be incorporating her favorite styles from the 2000s into her new album, including her music videos, which means this new era will be filled with fun references and fashion moments from the decade.

