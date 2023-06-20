Beyoncé’s recent performance in Amsterdam was a celebration of diversity and creativity. Through her choice of clothing, she brought attention to the talent and skill of black fashion designers.

The stunning outfits, including a red gown by Maximilian Davis and a crystal-covered catsuit by Feben, were a testament to the power of fashion to unite and inspire. Beyoncé‘s dedication to showcasing unique and custom styles from various designers is a true inspiration to her fans worldwide.

Beyoncé honors Juneteenth by wearing just black fashion designers during her Renaissance concert

Beyoncé’s latest album and World Tour is a tribute to the LGBTQ community, which she learned to love thanks to her late uncle, who introduced her to the ballroom scene.

During the opening night of her “Renaissance World Tour” in Stockholm, Beyoncé threw an extravaganza show for Sweden’s superfans. They were the first ones to witness the singer’s performance surprises at the 50,000-seat Friends Arena.

Contrary to past tours, Queen Bey never shared a visual of her new album Renaissance; therefore, concertgoers are just learning about the star’s aesthetic, which based on photos and videos shared on social media, includes a futuristic vibe, with tons of metallics, and robotic props.

Beyoncé debuted her new show wearing a gold suit without any opening acts while singing one of her classic jams, “Dangerously in Love.” As usual, the superstar continued the night with evolving performances that included songs she hadn’t performed live in a while, including “Flaws and All,” “1+1,” and “I Care.” Known for tributing her favorite singers, the mom of three also covered Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Goin’ Down.”